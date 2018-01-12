Man sentenced for stealing underwear from Missouri woman

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 63-year-old man has been ordered to serve 120 days of shock incarceration and five years of probation for breaking into a northwest Missouri woman's apartment while she was showering and stealing her underwear.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Ronald Traas faces up to seven years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, which include not using the internet.

Traas pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of burglary. Court records say Traas was stealing underwear when she stepped out and saw him.

Assistant Buchanan County prosecutor Kate Schaefer says police were at her apartment writing up a report when Traas sent her an email asking if she was lonely. The prosecutor says Traas called it a "panty raid" but that it "wasn't a joke."