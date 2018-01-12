Rauner campaign pulls TV ads featuring Missouri governor

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's re-election campaign has pulled a TV ad featuring Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who's facing allegations he blackmailed a woman to keep her quiet about their affair.

Rauner campaign spokeswoman Kirsten Kukowski says the ad featuring Greitens and other fellow GOP governors was halted Wednesday. That's the same day Greitens acknowledged he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denied other allegations.

Kukowski says the ad was pulled because the campaign was starting a new one linking Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker to ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

That ad features audio of the now-imprisoned Blagojevich and Pritzker discussing the possibility of Blagojevich appointing Pritzker attorney general.

Pritzker's campaign says he was never accused of wrongdoing. They called the ad an attempt by Rauner to distract from his record and launched their own ad blaming him for 13 deaths at a Quincy veterans' home.

