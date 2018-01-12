Construction underway for shipping container home in north St. Louis

Renderings of shipping container home planned to be built in St. Louis City (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Construction will soon be underway for a new home in a north St. Louis city neighborhood, however, it’s anything but ordinary.

Workers are in the process of building a shipping container home in an empty lot near 14th Street and Wright Ave. The renderings of the home designed by Travis Sheridan, executive director of Venture Café Global Institute, details a 8 foot by 40 foot home built by utilizing nine cube containers.

The 2,800 square foot home will have three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and covered parking area. The containers will cost around $100 per square foot.

The future homeowners are getting help and ideas from Zack Smithey, the St. Charles man whose container home stirred controversy and changed home regulations in 2016.

The St. Louis city lot, which has been empty since 1981, is owned by the Land Reutilization Authority and a hearing is set later this month to determine if the offer has been accepted.

