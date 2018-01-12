St. Louis mom worries for son in community surrounded by violence

"It's just gunshots all the time and sirens all the time," said Johnnie Singleton.

Singleton and her 6-year-old son, Rashon, call St. Louis' Baden neighborhood home.

These days, Singleton said her little boy spends all his time inside their home.

"I want my child to be able to go outside and have a good time and the way things are going, he can't do that," said Singleton.

Wednesday night, crime tape covered a portion of the parking lot at the grocery store Singleton works at.

Officers were called out after a car was shot up at the Shop N' Save in Moline Acres.

"I'm not going back," said Singleton. "It's not a safe place."

Despite what happened at her job, Singleton told News 4 she's been working hard to relocate ever since November when her son's father lost his life.

"I called his phone and police answered," said Singleton. "From that moment, everything was like a movie, it just wasn't real."

Raymond Neal,34, was shot and killed outside a convenience store, blocks away from Singleton's doorstep.

Two men have been charged with Neal's murder, a result of what Singleton said detectives describe as an argument that turned deadly.

"It's just, I don't have any anger in my heart," said Singleton. "I just feel so sorry for them."

With her son's 7th birthday fast approaching in February, Singleton no longer reflects on Neal's murder, but rather how it's impacted Rashon and several others.

"I'm not really thinking about what they did," said Singleton. "I'm thinking about how they affected so many people with the decision that they made."

