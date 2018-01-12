Shots fired at suspected shoplifters in Galleria Mall parking lot

Richmond Heights Officers are investigating a call for shots fired in the Galleria mall parking lot.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Nordstrom Loss Prevention had been watching three males they suspected of shoplifting.

The shoplifting suspects left the store and were walking to their vehicle when a silver vehicle, occupied by one male, pulled up and shot twice at the shoplifting suspects.

The silver car left the area, and the shoplifting suspects got into their car and left.

No one was harmed.

Police said officers later spotted a red Toyota Forerunner in North County that was involved in the incident. Three male subjects were in the vehicle.

Police said they tried to stop the car, and after a short pursuit, they arrested a 15-year-old suspect. The other two suspects in the vehicle got away.

Authorities believe the Toyota Forerunner was stolen out of Florissant.

