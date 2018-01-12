North City baby allegedly abused, suffering brain injury, broken bones

Wayne Mason, 26, is charged with Abuse/Neglect of a Child. (Credit: North County Police Operative)

A North St. Louis City toddler is being treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital following alleged child abuse.

On Tuesday, the North County Police Cooperative responded to the hospital for a possible child abuse case.

A two-month old baby was listed in serious condition and suffering from a brain injury, a broken shoulder and broken ribs.

After investigating, police arrested the father, Wayne Mason, 26, for Abuse/Neglect of a Child, a Class A felony.

Mason is a stay-at-home father.

Police said the alleged abuse happened at the family's apartment in the 2700 block of San Rafael in Charlack, Missouri, possibly between Dec. 27 and Jan. 9.

Police said the baby's mother is not a suspect.

Mason's bond is set at $500,000.

