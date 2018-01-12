Cardinals reach deals with remaining arbitration-eligible players, avoid hearings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Arbitration season came and went without much drama for the Cards, with all four eligible players signing deals well in advance of the filing deadline.

Randal Grichuk’s deal was announced Thursday, and Friday the team issued a release stating they had signed the remaining arbitration eligible players.

Marcell Ozuna, acquired in a trade from Miami, joined pitchers Michael Wacha and Tyler Lyons in settling their salaries.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, no major extensions were handed out and all of the agreements were one-year deals.

All of the agreements are for one-year deals. #Cardinals https://t.co/9OvrYpQ9Rl — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) January 12, 2018

