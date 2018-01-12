STL Dept. of Health: take precautions during extreme cold

The St. Louis area continues to experience extremely cold weather, with below-freezing temperatures predicted for the next several days.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health advises residents to check on family members, elderly neighbors and anyone else who might need help.

The health department advises to dress in layers, expose as little skin as possible, know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite and avoid using alternative heating sources because of risk of fire and carbon monoxide.

Pet owners are also being reminded that pets should not be kept outside for extended periods of time.

If an animal appears to be in distress outside or is unresponsive, please contact the health department immediately at 314-657-1500. If calling after hours or on weekends, please call 314-231-1212.

