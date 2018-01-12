Flu cases have Barnes ER at full capacity

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Barnes-Jewish Hospital is seeing an influx of patients in the emergency department.

Friday morning, the hospital sent out a bulletin to employees that “due to a substantial increase in the emergency department volume, the physician dining area in the south cafeteria has been closed to accommodate patient overflow.”

The alert went on to state “If the need arises, the seating area adjacent to the physician dining area may be closed as well. If that occurs, team members are asked to follow the directional signage to alternate dining areas.”

The hospital said that they have been receiving about 30 flu cases to the Emergency Room each day.

DePaul Hospital is also experiencing an influx of cases.

The exact reason for the influx of patients has not been released. News 4 will update this story if more details are released.

