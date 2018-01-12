Thieves steal more than $10,000 in car parts from South County dealership

A South County dealership is taking action after car parts worth more than $10,000 were stolen from the lot.

It happened at South County Dodge on S. Lindbergh Blvd. about a week ago.

The dealership's general manager Paul Brown now has a warning for car owners.

Brown said it only took a matter of minutes for the thieves to cut break lines, take parts, damage spoilers, bust windows, steal twelve wheels and an entire front hood right off brand-new Dodge Chargers.

"The wheels and tires are really expensive," Brown said. "So, they see it as an opportunity to take $10,000 worth of stuff off a car, sell it on the street and make some quick cash."

Police are investigating the incident.

Now, the dealership is increasing security and offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Brown said if you drive a Dodge Charger, you need to be concerned because this could happen to you.

Brown recommends buying wheel locks, which cost about $20-$40.

The dealership said it looks like the thieves are experienced because they completed the job within 30 minutes.

