Fairview Heights resident assaulted after finding home invasion suspect in basement

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A home invasion suspect is on the loose after assaulting a Fairview Heights resident Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Dogwood Street at 6:25 p.m. after a man was found standing in the home’s basement. After the occupant of the home confronted the man, the suspect hit the occupant with a blunt metal object, at which time the occupant attempted to gain physical control of the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then ran from the home.

The home’s occupant suffered minor injuries to the forearm and did not seek any emergency medical treatment. It is currently unknown if the suspect was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is encouraged to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2134.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved