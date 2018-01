Investigators in the 3600 block of Gustine after a man was killed Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called after a man in his 20s was shot in the Tower Grove South neighborhood Friday.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead in the 3600 block of Gustine after police were called to the area for a shooting.

No other details have been released.

