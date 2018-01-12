Serial bank robber sought in Metro East

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Multiple police departments in the Metro East are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for multiple bank robberies.

The suspect has been linked back to a possible vehicle in three of the robberies. The robberies occurred on Nov. 29 at the US Bank in Alton, Dec. 20 at a Reliance Bank in Godfrey, Dec. 27 at a Regions Bank in East Alton, Jan. 2 at a US Bank in Wood River and Jan. 10 at a 1st Mid America Credit Union in Edwardsville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office along with police in Alton, Wood River, East Alton and Edwardsville are investigating the bank robberies.

Anyone with a tip leads to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $1,000 by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tips can also be submitted to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or through their anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

