Woman carjacked near SLU campus overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was carjacked while stopped at a light near the Saint Louis University campus overnight.

The woman told police a suspect pointed a handgun at her and ordered her out of her 2017 brown Fiat 500x while she was stopped at a stop light in the 400 block of North Grand Boulevard just after midnight.

After the victim exited her vehicle, the suspect got in and drove away.

The investigation is ongoing.

