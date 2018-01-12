Budweiser Terrace gives Cardinals fans a new place to watch games

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Cardinals fans will have a new place to watch games from during the 2018 season.

The Budweiser Terrace is a multi-level 20,000 square foot area with two full-service bars, lounge seating, cabana seating, an open-air barbeque grill and a performance stage. The terrace is a redesign and renovation of the upper right field seating area and adjacent concourse at Busch Stadium.

“We are excited about this new gathering place at Busch Stadium,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “The Budweiser Terrace is designed to be a free attraction for fans looking for a social experience where they can watch the game and connect with other people at the same time.”

Construction on the Budweiser Terrace began in November 2017 when 1,000 seats were removed from six sections of the seating bowl in the upper right field level of Busch Stadium.

Fans will not need a special ticket to access the Budweiser Terrace. Access to the terrace will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

