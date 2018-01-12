Sen. Durbin: Trump said hate-filled, racist things during Thursday’s meeting

A home invasion suspect is on the loose after assaulting a Fairview Heights resident Thursday night.More >
Two security guards inside the Center for Advanced Medicine on the Barnes-Jewish campus fatally shot a 26-year-old man who flourished a pair of knives out of his pockets.More >
Multiple police departments in the Metro East are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for multiple bank robberies.More >
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin told reporters President Donald Trump said ‘things that were hate-filled, vile and racist’ during a meeting in the Oval Office.More >
