Water main break closes lanes of Lindbergh in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – At least one lane in each direction of Lindbergh is closed due to a water main break.

The break closed the lanes at Chapel Ridge before 7 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after the break occurred, the Hazelwood Police Department said four lanes were closed and drivers should seek an alternate route. About an hour later, a News 4 photographer at the scene noted that only one lane in each direction was blocked.

It is unknown when the break will be repaired.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved