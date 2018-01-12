Water main break closes lanes of Lindbergh in Hazelwood - KMOV.com

Water main break closes lanes of Lindbergh in Hazelwood

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – At least one lane in each direction of Lindbergh is closed due to a water main break.

The break closed the lanes at Chapel Ridge before 7 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after the break occurred, the Hazelwood Police Department said four lanes were closed and drivers should seek an alternate route. About an hour later, a News 4 photographer at the scene noted that only one lane in each direction was blocked.

It is unknown when the break will be repaired.

