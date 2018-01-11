2 dead, 2 wounded in southern Missouri shooting

Police said two victims two died and two others were wounded in a shooting that happened near St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri Thursday.

Police said someone called them around 2:50 p.m. and said they noticed a car parked in the 2200 block of Houston Road, which is near the St. Robert City limits.

Inside the car were four shooting victims. Police said two were dead and the other two were still living. One of the living victims suffered moderate injuries. Police describe the injuries of the other living victim as more serious.

All four live in Pulaski County, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. Police said they do not believe the public is in any danger.

