Donation jar meant for customer with cancer stolen from gas station, owner says

The owner of a Stockham's gas station near Festus said someone stole a donation jar meant for a customer with cancer. Credit: KMOV

The owner of a gas station said someone stole a donation jar from his business meant for someone battling cancer.

The owner of a Stockham's gas station near Festus said the money from the jar was meant for a longtime customer who is battling Stage 4 brain cancer.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a black SUV.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.