Car window shot out during drive-by in Tower Grove East

Witnesses say someone in this beige Taurus fired shots which hit the back window of another car on Shenandoah. Credit: Rob Schnatzmeyer

Neighbors in Tower Grove East hope surveillance video of a drive-by shooting can help catch the people responsible.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at 9:30 on the 3100 block of Shenandoah.

Ron Schnatzmeyer's surveillance camera's caught the whole thing.

"It appears to be just random and someone got their kicks out of destroying property," said Schnatzmeyer.

The car was a beige colored Ford Taurus. It turned onto Shenandoah from Michigan and fired three shots according to witnesses. One of the shots smashed the back window of a neighbor's car parked on the street. The shooter's car didn't slow down before or after the shots were fired.

"What was going through my mind was 'oh not again.' We had an incident a year and a half ago where several cars had windows shot out," said Schnatzmeyer.

No one was hurt by the gunfire. Anyone with information is urged to call St. Louis Police.

