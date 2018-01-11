St. Louis teen wins Boys and Girls Club 'Youth of the Year' Award

A teen from St. Louis is being recognized for inspiring others.

MichaelMonique Mayo, 17, was awarded the 2018 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Award.

She was one of 14 finalists for the award and spoke about perseverance after living out of a car with her mother.

Now she spends her time motivating others to achieve their goals.

She was also awarded a $5,000 scholarship and a Honda Accord courtesy of the Frank Leta Automotive Group.

