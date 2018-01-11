Police asking for help locating stolen St. Louis County transportation truck

St. Louis County Police officers are investigating after a St. Louis County Department of Transportation truck was stolen Wednesday morning. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

St. Louis County Police officers are investigating after a St. Louis County Department of Transportation truck was stolen Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. authorities responded to the intersection of Union Rd. and Timm Dr. for a call about a stolen vehicle.

As employees worked on a nearby site, a St. Louis County Department of Transportation truck was stolen. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Union Rd.

Authorities are looking for a white 2008 Ford F-150 with “St. Louis County Department of Transportation” decals and the number “659” displayed on the doors. The truck was also displaying St. Louis County government license plate number 120938.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property.

The St. Louis County PD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle as soon as possible.

Please contact the St. Louis County PD at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS, if you have any information regarding the incident.

