What’s next for Governor Greitens?

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks during a service honoring Missouri heroes in the capitol rotunda in Jefferson City, Mo., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Investigations and resignation calls have many citizens wondering about the political future of Governor Eric Greitens.

Read: Blackmail alleged as Governor Greitens admits to extramarital affair?

John Hancock was the Missouri State Republican Chairman when Governor Greitens was a candidate for governor.

Now a political consultant, Hancock says party officials didn’t know about the story during the campaign but now that it’s out it’s vital he says that Greitens come clean.

“Anytime you’re in a crisis you put out the truth immediately and if that truth withstands the test of time, then you tend to come out ok,” said Hancock.

While some think this hurts the talk of Greitens as a presidential candidate one day, others insist it’s a long way off and it likely depends on him surviving as governor.

“This is why a governor needs relations with a general assembly is times like this, we know governor greatens is not on best of terms with Republicans in the legislature and it’s problematic for him in times like this,” said David Kimball, University of Missouri St. Louis.

Political experts say it could unravel for Greitens if there’s more than what he’s admitting.

