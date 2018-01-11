What makes the City Museum unique - KMOV.com

What makes the City Museum unique

Posted: Updated:
The City Museum. Credit: KMOV The City Museum. Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Long before the days of Pinterest and home-flipping shows, one St. Louis institution already mastered the trash-to-treasure concept.

An old industrial show factory filled with scrap and adorned with an abandoned airplane are only a few of the things that make the City Museum so unique.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly