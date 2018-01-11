KMOV Pick City Contest Official rules

KMOV Pick City Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KMOV Pick City Contest begins at approximately 4:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 and ends at approximately 4:59 p.m. C.T. on Monday, December 17, 2018 (“Contest Period”). Entries must be received by 4:59 p.m. (C.T.) each Monday during the Contest Period to be eligible for that week’s selection. Entries become the property of Sponsor(s) and will not be acknowledged or returned.

SPONSOR(S): KMOV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Dr. St. Louis, MO 63102; Home Décor Mattress and Furniture Outlets, 9875 Medlock Bridge Pkwy #200, Alpharetta, GA 30022

HOW TO ENTER: To enter, visit http://www.kmov.com/pickcity and complete the entry form, including contact information, something interesting about the city you live in, and why you love living there. Click “Submit” to register and receive one (1) entry. Unselected entries will remain eligible for subsequent weekly selections.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any entries that are obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with its editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsor believes may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsor, or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule .

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay contest in the event of technical or mechanical failure, breaking news or weather event, or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind.

LIMIT: One entry per household per calendar year. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Contest is open to legal residents of Missouri and Illinois in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis-Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and St. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois, 18 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each Monday during the Contest Period at approximately 5:00 p.m. C.T., a qualified panel of judges appointed by KMOV (consisting of members of the Creative Service department and a KMOV meteorologist) will judge eligible entries on the basis of 1) Uniqueness of Entry (25%), 2) Geographic Diversity (25%), 3) Relatability to Audience (25%), and 4) Personality (25%). One (1) winner each week with the highest overall score will be selected to have his/her interesting item read on-air. Decisions of judges are final and binding in all respects.

Winner will be notified at approximately 10 a.m. CT Tuesday via e-mail, and will receive a KMOV umbrella (approximate retail value: $25.00). Winner is responsible for picking up prize at the KMOV studios (1 Memorial Dr. St. Louis, MO 63102) during business hours within ten (10) days of notification, or prize is forfeited. One prize per household.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by judges based on the above criteria. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KMOV uses the information you provide, see KMOV’s privacy policy at http://www.kmov.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information on how Home Décor Outlets uses the information you provide, see Home Décor Outlets’ privacy policy at https://www.hdoutlets.com/policies.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

RELEASES: Entrants authorize the Sponsor to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and Publicity Release, within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be selected by judges based on the above criteria. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsor, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, Missouri state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner.

For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Winners’ List/KMOV Pick City at the KMOV’s address above after Friday, December 28, 2018.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.