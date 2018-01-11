Man drunk in crash that killed toddler, police say

Keshawn Hampton, 19, is charged with one count of DWI-death of another. Credit" St. Louis County PD

A Florissant man has been charged in connection with an accident in which a toddler died.

Keshawn Hampton, 19, is charged with one count of DWI-death of another. The accident happened in June, police say.

Police said he was driving down a residential street in St. Louis County and going faster than the posted speed limit. Authorities said he was changing a song on his phone when hit a parked car before his car overturned.

The 14-month-old toddler inside the car died from blunt force trauma.

Authorities said Hampton showed signs of being intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test. Police also said an open can of alcohol was found at the scene.

Hampton is being held on a $50,000 bond.

