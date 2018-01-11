MERS Goodwill planning to open 4 schools for adults who did not receive diplomas

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MERS Goodwill may be most known for its second-hand stores, but now the agency is making plans to put people back in the classroom.

MERS Goodwill will open four adult high schools in Missouri. The first will begin operation this October in St. Louis.

Between 200-300 students will have access and Classes will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We know that adults have lives,” said CEO Dave Kutchback. Adding the goal is to, “Create enough flexibility for that person to be able to go to school."

The schools will be available for people over the age of 21 who never received their diploma.

MERS Goodwill earned a state award to fund the schools.