Police investigating after suspects burglarize Dogtown liquor store

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two men burglarized Patrick’s Dogtown Liquor store early Thursday.

The business owner noticed the suspects on his surveillance camera around 5:30 a.m. stealing items from the store.

Police say the owner attempted to lock the suspects in the business but one of the suspects pulled a gun from his waistband and fired shots through the large front window.

The suspects immediately ran out the window and to a maroon Ford SUV.

The vehicle took off South on Tamm out of sight to the owner.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact police.

