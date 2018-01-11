Man, 27, charged with sodomy of 2-year-old child

A 27-year-old man is charged with one count of Sodomy for allegedly touching the genitals of a two-year-old child. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

A 27-year-old man is charged with one count of Sodomy for allegedly touching the genitals of a two-year-old child.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Shawn Jones and he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

A probable cause statement read that two adults and two children were sharing a bed. The suspect was caught touching the genitals of a two-year-old child in the middle of the night.

The suspect acknowledged touching the child during the incident that occurred Saturday in the 1700 block of Rosado.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Child Abuse Unit conducted the investigation and presented the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

