Man shot following road rage incident in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 49-year-old man was shot following a road rage incident that occurred in North City

Officers were called to the area concerning a shooting around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting victim told police he and the suspect got out their vehicles and were involved in a verbal argument after a road rage incident.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victim’s feet, hitting him once in his left foot.

The victim took himself to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

