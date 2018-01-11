MoDOT: Get off the roads tonight by 6 p.m.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT is advising people to be off the roads before 6 p.m.

MoDOT, along with the National Weather Service, held a press conference Thursday morning, where they said they were tracking a weather system that’s expected to hit the western edge of the metro around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area that will be active through 6 a.m. Friday. During the advisory, a wintry mix is possible. While moisture may be limited, any rain, residual moisture will freeze later this evening and light rain may turn to light freezing rain. Sleet and some snow may mix in as well later this evening. Roads may go from wet to slippery in spots during the evening commute depending on how quickly the cold air arrives. Areas west and bridges & overpasses will reach freezing first.

MoDOT said they are preparing their trucks and plan to apply rock salt to area highways but that the tricky part will be not spreading it too soon because the rain could wash it away before the temperature drops.

“The real challenge is, with rain first, it washes the chemicals off so we have to get around to over 6,000 [roads] to treat them,” said Mark Croarkin with MoDOT. “We’re going to be looking for that opportunity before the freezing rain comes in, to get our trucks spreading rock salt as the pavement temperatures drop but we can’t be everywhere at once.”

Jim Kramper, the director of the National Weather Service office in St. Charles, and MoDOT are urging people to get home by 5 p.m. If they cannot be home by that time, they suggest making sure you’re off the road by 6 p.m.

