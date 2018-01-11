Attorney general asked to investigate Greitens

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/AP) -- A group of Missouri senators is asking the state attorney general to investigate allegations of blackmail against Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

In a letter signed by Republicans and Democrats, state GOP Sen. Doug Libla asked Attorney General Josh Hawley to open a formal investigation on Greitens. Hawley is also a Republican.

The governor on Wednesday acknowledged having an affair with his hairdresser in 2015, but he denied claims of blackmail.

In a recording provided by her ex-husband, the woman said Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to release the images to the public if she ever spoke out about their relationship.

The attorney general's office did not have an immediate response as to whether it would investigate the matter. One Democratic state senator, Scott Sifton, said he believes it's up to local prosecutors to review if potential criminal violations occurred.

