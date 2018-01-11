Elderly woman killed in north St. Louis crash Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An elderly woman was killed when a vehicle slid into hers in a north St. Louis intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Bernice Zahary, 78, had a green electric signal when she entered the intersection of Mimika and West Florissant around 12:30 p.m. After driving into the intersection, her car was hit by a 1997 Ford F350 after the driver skidded while attempting to stop at the red light.

Zahary was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash. The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.