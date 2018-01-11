Regional leaders discuss state of St. Louis

Thursday morning, regional leaders gathered to address the state of the St. Louis.

The panel included St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, City of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.

They talked about how the regional effort to land Amazon’s second headquarters brought them together over the last year. They also noted public safety has become an even bigger focus than economic development.

“I work with all of these folks on a weekly basis and I think it’s good to come together and present a united front if you will to the citizens of St. Louis. And the more we can do together, the better,” said Mayor Krewson.

Both St. Louis and St. Charles County Executives also said the prescription drug monitoring database was one of the most important changes in 2017.

