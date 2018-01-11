Security guards kill knife-wielding man inside Barnes-Jewish complex

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two security guards inside the Center for Advanced Medicine on the Barnes-Jewish campus fatally shot a 46-year-old man who was flourishing a knife.

Police said the incident happened on the 14th floor when the male patient armed himself with pocketknives in a public space of the floor. The guards fired several shots, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was with his wife at the time and was a patient at the center. No other information about the man was made available.

St. Louis Children's Hospital, which is adjacent to the Center for Advanced Medicine, was placed on lockdown as a result.

An all-employee alert was sent to hospital staff around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, adding the lockdown was a precaution.

The St. Louis Police Department's homicide division is investigating the shooting.