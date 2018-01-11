Reaction from both sides amid Greitens allegations

A group of Missouri senators is asking the state attorney general to investigate allegations of blackmail against Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lawmakers across Missouri are reacting to Governor Eric Greiten's admitted affair and alleged blackmail, which his attorney has denied.

Missouri Sen. Jamilah Nasheed is calling on Governor Eric Greitens to resign following allegations of blackmail.

In a recording obtained by News 4, a woman says she had a sexual encounter with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and that he tried to blackmail her to keep the encounter quiet.

The details were provided to News 4 by the woman’s ex-husband, claiming a sexual relationship happened between his now ex-wife and Greitens in March 2015. According to the ex-husband, the recording was made just days after Greitens’ and the woman’s first sexual encounter. He also alleged that Greitens took a photograph during the encounter to use as “blackmail” according to the ex-husband.

In a statement provided to News 4 Wednesday night, Gov. Greitens admitted to having an extramarital affair.

Shortly after the blackmail allegations were made public, Sen. Nasheed posted a call for Gov. Greitens to resign on Twitter:

WE MUST END THE CULTURE OF CORRUPTION. I'm calling on Governor Greitens to resign immediately and give Missouri the opportunity to restore some dignity to the governor's office. — Jamilah Nasheed (@SenatorNasheed) January 11, 2018

"It's clear to me that these are very disturbing charges and we'll see what investigating or further reporting may bring," Rep. Gina Mitten, assistant minority floor leader, told News 4. "In the meantime, my thoughts and prayers are with Sheena, the kids, and Missourians because this is a very troubling situation.

Wednesday night, Missouri State Representative Jean Evans released the following statement:

I have nothing but respect for Dr. Greitens. She’s asked for privacy and I will respect her wishes.

The Missouri Senate Leadership released a statement, saying:

“Like many Missourians, we find these serious allegations shocking and concerning. As this situation is evolving, we expect the governor to be honest and forthright.”

