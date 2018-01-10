Greitens calls for tax cut in State of the State speech

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) --Gov. Eric Greitens' pledge for a bold tax cut is drawing a mixed reaction among Missouri lawmakers who will be crafting the state budget.

During his State of the State address Wednesday night, the Republican governor promised to unveil a plan next week that he said would be "the boldest state tax reform in America."

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said the House "has a strong desire to work on tax reform."

But Rep. Justin Alferman, the Republican vice chairman of the House budget committee, said he was surprised by how aggressive of a tax cut the governor appears to be seeking.

Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp said she is concerned that the state can't afford it.

Missouri recently reduced its revenue projections for the current year.