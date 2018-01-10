Theft from cars increase downtown

Jennifer Melroy says her rental car was broken into while she was visiting the Archgrounds. Credit: Jennifer Melroy

Theft from cars in downtown St. Louis is on the rise according to the latest police data.

It’s up 34 percent from 2016 to 2017.

“They took a nice head-sized rock and threw it through it,” said Jennifer Melroy when talking to News 4 over Skype about her window of a rental car being smashed.

Melroy was visiting the St. Louis area for work and decided to visit the Gateway Arch on Sunday.

Melroy said she parked at a lot at First Street and Lucas Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. When she returned after a couple hours, she was surprised to find her window shattered, but she said police not so much.

“Given the police officer wasn't all surprised about the lot I called about, I think they should better patrol the area a little more and probably set up a second set of camera,” said Melroy.

Melroy’s work and personal laptop, camera equipment and personal items were stolen. She was traveling and had the items inside a backpack which she hid in the backseat.

News 4 looked at the city’s latest crime data.

Over the last six months according to the crime map, there were 733 thefts from vehicle reports in the area between Jefferson Avenue to the west and Cole Street to the north.

In Laclede’s Landing, where Melroy parked her car, there were 47 cases reported over that time.

Melroy is begging for anyone who has her sentimental items like her SD cards with pictures, her passport and a bracelet to drop them off at the police station anonymously.

“It leaves a negative impression,” said Melroy who will eventually return to the St. Louis area for work.

She said she travels globally for work and this has left a sour feeling.

“Like wow, I was in a U.S. city and that's where I lose several thousand dollars’ worth of camera gear and a computer,” said Melroy.

