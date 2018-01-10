Offices of Madison Co. officials searched by law enforcement

The offices of Madison County officials were searched as part of an ongoing investigation by the Public Corruption Task Force, authorities said.

Wednesday afternoon, witnesses told News 4 a computer was seized from the office of the Madison County Chairman by authorities.

Late in 2017, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said it received evidence of possible illegal activity by county officials. State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons then called for the formation of a special investigative task force to look into the allegations.

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing.

