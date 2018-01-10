Police: Man stabbed after asking neighbor to turn down music, suspect in custody

A man is in custody after he admitted to police he stabbed his neighbor for confronting him about playing loud music. (Credit: STLMP)

On Sunday, a St. Louis police officer responded to a call about a cutting in the 1200 block of Blumeyer St. The officer says the victim and the suspect both live in the same building.

The victim, 44, told police he lives with his mother who has terminal cancer and the suspect was playing music loud in the middle of the night and it was bothering his mother.

Police say the victim went and knocked on 66-year-old Samuel Bailey’s door and asked him to turn the music down. The suspect said he did not like the victim’s attitude but said he would turn the music down.

After returning to his apartment, the victim called Bailey and suggested that they meet outside to resolve their differences.

He then went to the suspect’s door and asked him to come outside. The suspect opened the door, stepping into the hallway, and slashed the victim repeatedly with a knife.

Police say the cutting occurred in the hallway. Afterward, the victim ran into his apartment.

The victim is currently at the hospital with several slash wounds to the chest.

Police say Bailey did admit to stabbing the victim. He also said he did not appreciate his neighbor trying to tell him what to do.

“He came up here a little bit ago so I cut him. The knife is in my front pocket,” said Bailey.

He did not say the victim attempted to get into his home. Police say the man handed over his knife to police, described as a folding knife with a blade about four to five inches long.

