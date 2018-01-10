Shots fired near North Co. Shop ‘n Save

Shots were fired near a Shop 'n Save store in North County on Wednesday. Credit: KMOV

Shots were fired in the parking lot of a North County Shop ‘n Save Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the location on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near New Halls Ferry. Police said a car from Alabama was hit multiple times.

A portion of the parking lot is cordoned off.

A News 4 crew spotted more than 20 shell casings on the parking lot.

Witnesses told News 4 they saw a white sedan speed off around the time shots were fired.

