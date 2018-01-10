Hit-and-run driver causes head-on collision near Hillsboro

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find the driver of an older model, teal Chevrolet pickup who caused a head-on collision on Highway B near Hillsboro Tuesday.

Kayla O'Toole was driving one of the cars involved in the crash.

"It was super scary, probably one of the scariest accidents I've ever been in," said O'Toole.

O'Toole said she was traveling behind the teal pickup which failed to see a car that had stopped to turn left. She said the pickup swerved to avoid the stopped car, went into the other lane and side-swiped an oncoming car. According to O'Toole, the oncoming car lost control, went into her lane and struck her car head-on.

Corporal Matt Moore with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department told News 4, "The driver was driving apparently way too fast for the conditions and with stopped traffic ahead a collision was unavoidable there."

O'Toole and the other driver were bruised and battered but not seriously hurt.

"We were pretty shaken up yesterday. When your daughter goes through something like that it's bad," said Mark O'Toole, Kayla's father.

Cpl. Moore said investigators are asking anyone who might know who the driver is to contact the sheriff's department.

"I mean we'll find him, it's a small town. You can't run forever just turn yourself in," said Mark O'Toole.



