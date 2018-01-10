Reports: St. Louis-based sports agent filmed players showering at his house

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MLB agent and Granite City High School alum Jason Wood was fired Wednesday by CSE Talent, an Atlanta-based sports agency, after a player reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a shower at Wood’s home.

According to reports from FanRag Sports, the player discovered the camera while showering at Woods’ St. Louis-area residence.

Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reports several players Wood represents have stayed with him during the offseason.

Wood started his own agency, Arland Sports, and did well enough to be acquired by CSE in 2017. Following the acquisition, Wood was made president of baseball at CSE.

His client list included Highland, Illinois native Jake Odorizzi (RHP, Tampa Bay Rays) and Red Sox infielder Andrew Benintendi among other prospects and major leaguers.

The Major League Baseball Players Association suspended Wood following the allegations and could decertify him as an agent.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information.

