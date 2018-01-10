Pietrangelo, Schenn to represent Blues in All-Star Game

The NHL announced Wednesday that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Brayden Schenn will represent the Blues in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game. The selections mark the first career All-Star appearance for both Pietrangelo and Schenn, who have each played a significant role for St. Louis thus far this season.

As Blues team captain, Pietrangelo has made his presence known in multiple facets of the game, notching a plus-15 rating for the season. Among league leaders for defenseman in ice time on power plays and in shorthanded situations, his production during even strength (21 points) has also been excellent, ranking second among defenseman in that category.

Also being rewarded for his standout season, Schenn lands his first All-Star appearance in his first season in St. Louis. Schenn’s 17 goals and 27 assists this season put him on pace to shatter career highs in both categories. Schenn has provided clutch scoring early in his stint with the Blues, as he ranks second in the NHL with six game-winning goals on the season. Additionally, Schenn is the only NHL player to be perfect on shootouts thus far this season, going 3-for-3.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s three-year streak of consecutive All-Star bids appears to have come to an end, as the Blues dynamic goal scorer was not selected for the game this time around. The 26-year-old didn’t see his name called despite the fact that his production—Tarasenko's 44 points through 46 games played are equal to that of frequent linemate Schenn—has been consistent with his past All-Star campaigns.

The 63rd NHL All-Star Game takes place Sunday, January 28th in Tampa.