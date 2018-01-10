Arctic air returns, with threat of wintry mix Thursday night

ST. LOUIS -- A light wintry mix is possible Thursday evening and night across the St. Louis area. Precipitation may not fully develop until it's over or just east/southeast of St. Louis. That's why chances are higher east/southeast, but we need to be watching for a light glaze and some light sleet/snow even in the metro Thursday evening and night.

When is it cold enough for the wintry mix? (these times could change)

3:00-5:00 p.m. - West & Northwest of St. Louis metro, though precipitation may not fully develop to the northwest of St. Louis, but that’s when the freezing air is arriving there.

5:00-8:00 p.m. Metro (starting northwest side first). 5:00 p.m. may be a bit too early, as ground should need an hour or two to freeze, but we need to be monitoring conditions through the evening drive, when bridges/overpasses could develop patchy ice first. Again, precipitation may not fully develop over metro and instead be mostly east. But need to be prepared for a glaze of ice and some slick travel anytime during or shortly after the evening commute.

8:00-10:00 p.m. - Southeast of the St. Louis metro, where precipitation will develop heavier. Going from freezing rain to sleet to snow. Under 0.1” ice, then 1-2” sleet/snow. This area should have a higher impact due to heavier precipitation.

Friday morning: Wintry mix moves east and tapers off to flurries, but need to monitor roads because any glaze of ice/wintry mix will not melt without treatment.