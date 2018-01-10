Manufacturing plant moving to St. Louis from Illinois plans to open 100 new jobs

From Granite City to North Riverfront in St. Louis, the city welcomed a new manufacturing plant to the city Wednesday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

From Granite City to North Riverfront in St. Louis, the city welcomed a new manufacturing plant to the city Wednesday morning.

Mayor Lyda Krewson toured Fairfield Processing Manufacturing Warehouse. They create product filling specifically what goes into stuffed animals.

The company says it will bring more than 100 new jobs over the next five years.

Before moving to Illinois a decade ago, the Connecticut-based company operated a facility in St. Louis.

