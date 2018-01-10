Suspect involved in multiple store robberies arrested

A man involved in multiple robberies from Dec. to Jan. has been arrested. (Credit: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man involved in multiple robberies from December to January has been arrested.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against Arnold Mason, 29, for two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement read Mason was identified in multiple robberies in St. Louis County, between the dates of Dec. 1 2017 and Jan. 4, 2018. During each robbery the suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded money from store clerks.

The first robbery occurred on Dec. 1, 2017 at the GNC store located at 11247 West Florissant Avenue. The second robbery happened on Jan. 4, 2018 at the Dollar General located at 6855 Parker Rd.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons conducted the investigation and presented the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.