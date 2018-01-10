Edwardsville Police searching for bank robbery suspect wearing arm sling

Officers from the Edwardsville Police Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a local bank wearing a blue arm sling. (Credit: Edwardsville PD)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officers from the Edwardsville Police Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a local bank wearing a blue arm sling.

Authorities responded to 1st Mid-America Credit Union at 1702 Troy Rd around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday about a robbery.

A teller told police the suspect entered the bank, wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie, and approached the desk and handed the teller a note asking for cash.

The suspect took off with an undetermined amount of money.

The Edwardsville Police Department is working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, ISP, and FBI to identify and locate this suspect.

Anyone able to identify this man or who has information regarding the robbery is asked to call Detective Sergeant Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

