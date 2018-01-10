Homicide Division leading investigation after man shot Tuesday evening

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police are looking for leads after a man was shot Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old man was found in a four-door Nissan after being shot in the 1400 block of North Vandeventer around 5:30 p.m.

After being found, the man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition, with death being imminent, according to police.

The Homicide Division is leading the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

