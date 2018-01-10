Suspect in custody after robbing woman near her home in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued charges against 24-year-old Joshua L. Sullivan for his alleged involvement in a robbery in Godfrey, Ill. (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued charges against 24-year-old Joshua L. Sullivan for his alleged involvement in a robbery in Godfrey, Ill.

Officers located and stopped a vehicle traveling on W. Homer Adams Parkway around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police were responding to a 911 call of a robbery in progress in the 1200 block of Surrey Ct. The called advised police he heard a woman yelling, “I don’t have any money”, and then saw a man dragging a woman into a vehicle, which headed southbound on Surrey Ct.

The woman driving told deputies the suspect approached her vehicle as she arrived home. According to the victim, Sullivan warned her “I don’t want to have to shoot you, give me everything you have”.

The woman gave the suspect her wallet and he searched through it and found it did not contain any cash.

Sullivan was frustrated with the victim about not having any money and the victim told police she feared for her safety and of her child's, who was also in the car and told Sullivan she would take him to the ATM to get money out or ask her roommate.

The woman asked her roommate for money, but the roommate also did not have any cash.

The suspect suggested he had a gun and said he would shoot the apartment up. The victim agreed to take the suspect to an ATM and as they entered the car, the victim’s roommate contacted a neighbor, who was on the phone with 911.

The roommate provided 911 dispatchers with additional information about what was occurring.

Deputies arrested Sullivan and charged him with one felony count of Aggravated Robbery and two felony counts of Unlawful Restraint.

Aggravated Robbery was issued although he was not armed, since he inferred he had a gun and the victim believed he has a gun, officials say he qualified for the charge.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.